CityLab Daily: Why Do NIMBYs Hate Developers So Much?

Hurricane Florence fueled a pop-up micro-economy, and the bodega signmakers of New York.

What We’re Following

Neighborhood caricature: NIMBYs give a lot of reasons for why they don’t want new development. They worry that more housing in their proverbial backyards could lead to a host of undesirable changes. Their resistance might have a more simple explanation, though: They hate developers. But why?

CityLab’s Sarah Holder reports on a new study of Los Angeles county that finds that anti-development sentiment becomes more likely when residents see that developers will turn a nice profit. This suggests NIMBYs might be driven by their resentment of others’ gains more than fear of their own losses—and it might even explain the old trope of the “evil developer.” While it may be too late to change developers’ reputation, public housing advocates and YIMBYs could learn a thing or two about how to avoid getting villainized as they push to build more affordable housing.