CityLab Daily: Some Rural Areas Are Better for Economic Mobility

How to fix Bronx bus service, and detecting tsunamis before it's too late.

Flyover data: In yesterday’s newsletter, we talked about where to find a “bargain” on upward mobility in urban areas, using a new interactive mapping tool. Today we’re looking at one of the less appreciated parts of that story: rural areas. Despite the narrative of cities and suburbs as opportunity-rich places, kids who grow up in low-income families in rural areas actually have a better shot at moving up the ladder than their urban counterparts.

In fact, two recent studies of earlier data from economist Raj Chetty found that upward mobility declines with proximity to a major urban center: The further someone grows up from a metropolitan area, the more likely it is that their economic standing will improve later in life. That pattern doesn’t graft perfectly on every city or neighborhood, especially in the South. But as CityLab’s Richard Florida writes, it offers a chance for each type of place to learn something from the other—and defies what we think of as the urban-rural divide.