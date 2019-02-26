Smartphones and the apps they’ve spawned have changed city life in fundamental ways. When did investors decide to get so involved in our sidewalks? And did they really set out to transform our cities, or was it just a byproduct of market domination?

From electric scooters to the gig economy, technology is reshaping the way people live and work in cities. But these changes often happen without public permission—or even public knowledge. Who is all this tech for? How will it transform our streets in ways we aren’t expecting? And which innovations will actually improve our quality of life? Hosted by urban innovation professor Molly Turner and startup advisor Jim Kapsis, Technopolis explores what needs to change for tech to help solve more problems than it creates.

On this first episode of Technopolis, Molly and Jim follow the money behind the explosion in urban tech. We talk to Jason Calacanis, early Uber investor, start-up founder, and author of Angel: How to Invest in Start-Ups. They also talk with Warren Logan, Senior Transportation Planner at San Francisco County Transportation Authority about how cities cope with all the disruption in the epicenter of venture-backed tech.

Listen to the trailer

About the hosts

Jim Kapsis was a climate negotiator in the Obama administration and now advises tech startups. He was a senior advisor to Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s urban venture.

Molly Turner is an urban planner who teaches urban innovation at the Berkeley Haas School of Business. She was the first policy person at Airbnb.