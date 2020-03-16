Readers: Tell Us Your Covid-19 Stories of Community Resilience

Jessica Lee Martin
Jessica Lee Martin is the audience development editor for CityLab. She previously worked at Guardian US, Democracy Now!, and Wisconsin Public Television.
As CityLab continues to cover the Covid-19 global pandemic, we want to hear stories from around the world of community resilience amidst the social distancing and disruptions of our daily lives. How is your neighborhood providing support to its vulnerable people? What creative ideas are emerging from your community?
We are particularly looking for ideas related to the following topics:
Managing child and elder care;
Community support for vulnerable populations, from medical staff and hourly workers to homeless individuals;
Sharing of resources like food, toilet paper and hand sanitizer;
How families, neighbors and communities are staying connected despite physical restrictions.
Please share your stories and information via the form below. You can email us photos at citylab@bloomberg.net with the subject line: “Community Resilience”.
Households that rely on food assistance can’t stock up during the coronavirus crisis. That’s why the U.S. created the P-SNAP program more than a decade ago.
For low-wage workers and cities, the real health emergency could be homelessness. So officials are advancing new proposals to temporarily halt evictions.
There’s a fatal history behind the claim that African Americans are more resistant to diseases like Covid-19 or yellow fever.
Janitors, domestic workers, housekeeping, and office cleaning crews are on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19. Can they protect their own health?
A movement to halt evictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading to more U.S. cities and states. Many are looking to stop utility shut-offs and foreclosures, too.