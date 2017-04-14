A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Overruling Austin: Uber and Lyft might return to Austin in the near future, but only after the city loses its power to regulate them. Texas lawmakers today will debate a bill to shift regulatory authority of transportation network companies from the city level to the state, a move opposed by Austin’s mayor. (Dallas News)

ICEing sanctuary cities: Newly aggressive immigration enforcement is revealing the vulnerability of sanctuary cities, with ICE agents popping up in courthouses. (The New Yorker)

“The city has limited ability to influence ICE’s activities in public places or even knocking on families’ doors,” Nisha Agarwal, the mayor’s commissioner of immigrant affairs, told me. “As we do everything we can to support immigrants in our local laws, in the courts, and through advocacy, we need to be clear-eyed about where cities’ power lies.” Agarwal described the city’s role as a “shield between our residents and damaging policies.”

Church and state: The case of Trinity Lutheran Church in Missouri, headed to the U.S. Supreme Court today, could bring a major shift in the law on church-run schools and public funding. (L.A. Times)

Above Water: New York Times Magazine’s new climate issue looks at what rising sea levels mean at the homeowner level, as insurance solutions for coastal homes break down along the East Coast.

Cycling headway: Curbed rounds up examples from 10 U.S. cities showing progress and innovation in their bike planning, including Baltimore’s electrified bike-share and Portland’s car-free bridge.

Retail apocalypse: With job loss from the decline of brick-and-mortar retail concentrated in the suburbs, what lessons can cities provide about recovery? (Slate)

Calling sprawl: There may be no reliable way to measure urban sprawl, and it may be misleading to point to Los Angeles as the worst offender, but still, The Guardian argues that this city most embodies our quintessential notions of sprawl, for better and worse.

