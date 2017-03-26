Ads are being blocked

Lab Report

Lab Report: Why Scientists Are Set to March in Hundreds of Cities This Weekend

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Activists in Belgium dressed up as polar bears and held signs to protest the Trump administration's take on climate issues
Environmental activists in Brussels protest the Trump administration's stance on climate issues on February 1, 2017. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

Scientists march: What began as an online collaboration of three scientists will culminate Saturday with the March for Science, expected to draw hundreds to thousands to Washington, D.C., and to over 500 satellite marches in cities around the world. (Mother Jones)

Schools showdown: The small town of Van Wert, Ohio, served as a showcase for national education policy tensions yesterday, in hosting a visit from U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the invitation of one of her chief critics from the American Federation of Teachers. Though staunchly Republican, the rural area is leery of budget cuts Trump has proposed for federal aid to poor school districts. (New York Times)

Atlantic City turnaround?: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is celebrating victory with the state’s takeover of the struggling casino town, pointing to flashy new projects, but some fear that private control of the water system could lead to a Flint-like crisis. (AP)

Land grab: Singapore’s strategy of “reclaiming” land from the ocean should interest other highly populated and productive cities near the water. (New York Times)

Storm solutions: Politico Magazine’s “What Works” series highlights how cities are using green infrastructure to tackle overflowing sewers, Syracuse’s big-data approach to water main breaks, and the massive new tunnel that will capture polluted water in St. Louis.

Driverless future: Cities should start planning “yesterday” for autonomous vehicles, according to a new National League of Cities report—but in the meantime, automakers aren’t waiting around for infrastructure to catch up. (ForConstructionPros, Salon)

Unfair housing: The annual report from the National Fair Housing Alliance found over 28,000 complaints of housing discrimination in 2016, over half of them based on disability and 20 percent based on race. More than 90 percent of the discrimination was experienced by renters. (Next City)

Opioid attack: In Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation has filed a lawsuit accusing the nation’s top drug distributors and pharmacies—including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart—of decimating their communities with the flood of addictive pain pills. (Washington Post)

The urban lens:

