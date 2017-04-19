Lab Report: Mayors Fear the Trump Budget

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Anxious mayors: Eighty-eight percent of mayors believe Trump’s proposed budget would be “devastating” or “extremely painful” to their city, according to a new survey from Politico Magazine. The 68 mayors canvassed were most concerned about cuts for housing and urban development and transportation, followed closely by education.

Basic income: Three cities in Ontario are testing a program that provides low-income residents with a guaranteed annual allowance of $17,000—joining other areas around the world, including Finland, that are experimenting with the idea of a minimum income. The Toronto Star reports:

The pilot is expected to cost $50 million a year and help the government determine whether a streamlined approach to delivering income support improves health, education and housing outcomes for vulnerable workers and those on social assistance. The pilot also wants to see if providing an income floor below which nobody can fall improves job prospects for those living on low incomes.

A driverless test drive: Waymo, Google's self-driving car outfit, is inviting "ordinary people" in the Phoenix area to take test drives in its autonomous vehicles, which can be summoned via app. (New York Times)

Police preference? Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is criticizing her colleagues' failure to accept a police shooting case in Houston as part of a "disturbing trend" of not intervening with courts that wrongly afford immunity to officers. (Washington Post)

Silicon sprawl: A new report urges the Bay Area to buck its trend of isolated suburban corporate campuses (see: Apple, Google) by setting up workplaces near transit lines. (Co.Design)

See also: Realtor.com responds to Silicon Valley’s unaffordable housing with a round-up of America’s “next big tech hubs,” including Austin, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh.

CommuteATL: A new online tool born days after Atlanta’s I-80 collapse provides real-time info on traffic issues and the best workarounds via layers of data from cameras, Waze, MARTA, bike-share, and streetcars. (GovTech)

***

The urban lens:

Singapore is the land of deliberately built nature- 50 meter supertrees connected by a narrow aerial bridge #citylabontheground A post shared by Varsha (@varshasundar) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:16am PDT