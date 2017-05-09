Lab Report: Uber's Europe Problem

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Uber’s European setback: A European court’s ruling that Uber should be regulated as a transportation service—not an app—could hobble the company’s growth in the continent. The New York Times reports:

Uber cannot be regarded as a mere intermediary between drivers and passengers,” Mr. Szpunar wrote in an opinion that will be reviewed by the European Court of Justice, which is expected to make a final ruling by late summer. “It is undoubtedly transport which is the main supply and which gives the service meaning in economic terms,” Mr. Szpunar added.

Didn’t see that coming: In a surprising victory for Obama's environmental legacy, the Senate fell short of overturning a regulation that restricts methane emissions from drilling operations on public lands. (Washington Post)

Toxic cleanups: EPA boss Scott Pruitt plans to prioritize “Superfund” cleanups targeting the most contaminated sites in the country, despite Trump’s goals for deep cuts. Meanwhile, the feds have determined that the majority of Superfund sites are within a mile of low-income housing. (Washington Post, BNA)

Capturing the flag: Biloxi, Mississippi, is divided over the mayor’s decision to remove the state flag—the last in the country that bears the Confederate battle emblem—from city buildings. (AP)

Meanwhile, New Orleans’s mayor, in The Washington Post, explains his decision to take down the city’s Confederate memorials.

Legal weed: If the governor signs off, Vermont will be the first state to make recreational marijuana legal through the legislative process rather than through voters. (Business Insider)

Do-gooding Amazon: In an unusual arrangement in Seattle, Amazon is giving a homeless shelter half of the space of its new office building. (New York Times)

Housing lottery reboot: In San Francisco, the formerly “carnivalesque” lottery for affordable housing will get a new online portal developed with help from Google and Salesforce. (Arch Paper)

