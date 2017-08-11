So. Many. Trains. Peter Dovak

A Glorious Infographic of North America's Transit Fleets

  1. Benjamin Schneider

Check out these meticulously detailed infographics of every public transportation mode in 24 major cities.

Peter Dovak really loves public transportation. So much so that in April of last year, the freelance illustrator in Washington, D.C., decided to create a meticulously detailed infographic depicting every kind of bus used by the D.C. transit system.

In an accompanying blog entry, he described this project as “the nerdiest post ever”—but this was only the beginning. “When I finished, I was curious about doing the same for my favorite city, Toronto. Then, like most of my projects, it just kept expanding from there,” he tells CityLab via email.

Twenty-four cities and a dozen or so vehicle types later, Dovak’s magisterial project, “City Transit,” is ready for its close up.

Salt Lake City Transit Vehicles (Peter Dovak)

There are a number of ways to consume Dovak’s infographics. You can view each city’s transit vehicles laid out end to front in little rows, or categorized by type. If digital images don’t satisfy your transit mania, you can purchase print posters and novelty mugs of your favorite city’s transportation mix.

The rest of “Transit Oriented,” Dovak’s graphic design website, is also worth a gander. There you’ll find a treasure trove of airplane illustrations, transit maps, and logo designs with the same attention to detail.

The most striking thing about the transit vehicle infographics is the sheer variety of vehicle types, including ferries, driverless airport connectors, and several quirky local transit technologies, like Portland’s Aerial Tram, New York City’s Roosevelt Island Tramway, and Los Angeles’ Angel’s Flight, the adorably short funicular featured in La La Land (which will to reopen to the public after Labor Day).

Sadly, Pittsburgh, the funicular capital of North America, is still waiting on its infographic.

New York City’s unconventional mass transit vehicles (Peter Dovak)

Dovak was also careful to include of all the iterations of each vehicle still in operation. Many rail systems currently have multiple generations of trains chugging along. For example, Toronto’s streetcar system and New York City’s subway system each employ four different types of vehicles, spanning many decades in age.

Dovak produced these images on Adobe Illustrator, basing his work mostly on photographs of transit vehicles. In order to avoid copyright issues, complete logos do not appear on the designs, though he was careful to reproduce (and update) the livery of each city’s fleet. A few transit operators have taken notice and tweeted their city’s infographic, and Dovak hopes his project will continue to garner attention from transit professionals. “It is a dream of mine to transition to a job where I could use these passions to serve the transit industry directly,” he says.

While expressing his unabashed love of transit was the primary motivation for this project, Dovak acknowledges another agenda, too: making a case for unifying disconnected systems. “Some folks in some cities see it showing there being too many operators,” he says. “It highlights the need for places like the Bay Area to unify their operators, or at least make it easier to pay/transfer between systems.” Indeed, calls for more unified regional transit networks that allow users to hop between modes more easily have grown louder in recent years from groups like SPUR, the Bay Area urban planning think tank.

Here’s a gallery of transit fleets from several cities.

(Peter Dovak)

(Peter Dovak)

(Peter Dovak)

(Peter Dovak)

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    A Glorious Infographic of North America's Transit Fleets

    Check out these meticulously detailed infographics of every public transportation mode in 24 major cities.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  2. A rendering of the Neiman Marcus inside The Shops at Hudson Yards
    Design

    How Manhattan Got Vertical Retail Right, Again

    After building a few duds in the late 20th century, architects and developers are giving New Yorkers a better multi-level retail experience with a mix of new ideas and lessons from the past.

    1. Anthony Paletta
  3. In Seoul, shoppers watch news reports about North Korean missile tests.
    Life

    Seoul Isn't Worried (Even If You Are)

    The South Korean megacity has lived in the crosshairs of North Korean artillery for decades. What’s new is that the rest of the world is feeling the heat.

    1. Joe Eaton
  4. A still from the film, Columbus, with Eero Saarinen's North Christian Church in the background
    Life

    The Midwest Town That Designs Above Its Weight

    A new film, Columbus, stars a cast of stunning mid-century buildings across the small Indiana city where it takes place. New initiatives may cultivate its reputation for years to come.

    1. Karen Loew
  5. Facebook's California campus
    Equity

    America's Most (and Least) Sustainable Cities, Ranked

    When it comes to sustainability in urban centers, the West Coast is faring better than the rest of the country.

    1. Teresa Mathew
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content