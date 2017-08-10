Lab Report: Why Hyperloop Wouldn't Get You to Work Any Faster

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Take your time: Elon Musk’s Hyperloop remains a “wild hypothetical,” but let’s imagine for a second that it could deliver on the promise of New York-to-D.C. travel in 29 minutes. If the long-held standard that people live, on average, a 30-minute commute away from where they work, it could have dramatic implications for urban migration. The New York Times runs through the thought experiment:

People priced out of Brooklyn could move to Baltimore. Congressional aides would commute to Philadelphia. Whole cities—and labor and housing markets—would fuse together. … When you give people greater speed, they don’t use it to save time; they use it to consume more space. As a result, cities have spread outward as transportation technology has evolved. Horse-drawn carriages enlarged pedestrian towns. Streetcars enabled streetcar suburbs. Highways made exurbia possible.

Who speaks on metro?: Citing First Amendment concerns, the ACLU is suing D.C.’s Metro authority based on restrictions against four ads that run the gamut of the political spectrum: promoting an abortion bill, a PETA campaign for veganism, a new book from right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos—and ironically, an ad from the ACLU itself with transcripts of the First Amendment. (The New York Times)