In real time!

With signal outages, garbage fires, door jams, and a constellation of track repairs, New York City’s oft-delayed subways present a daunting challenge for their six million daily riders. To navigate a system in decline, it takes a village of fellow passengers, conductors, and a phalanx of sharp transit apps that can alert commuters to breakdowns and suggest alternative routes.

This month, a new feature on one such tool should prep New York City riders for a little more success. Citymapper, the UK-based transportation software startup, now automatically interprets the MTA’s service statuses—descriptions of incidents, construction projects, and outages affecting subway lines, posted to the agency’s website—and factors them into its route recommendations.

It does this with a special artificial intelligence, a “bot” that’s been trained to “read” the often long, complicated strings of text the MTA uses to communicate disruptions and delays. For example, if you’re traveling downtown on the F train from 63rd Street, and the MTA releases this message—

“Due to FDNY activity at 23St there is no B, D, F, M train service between W4St-Washington Sq and 42St-Bryant Pk in both directions.”

—the bot would extract the relevant bits of information and offer an at-a-glance route change to avoid the outage. (In this case, transferring from the F to the 6 train.)

Google Maps, Transit App, and other tools often include planned service disruptions (such as long-term station closures) in their route suggestions. But Citymapper says it can read and interpret moment-by-moment updates, in real time.