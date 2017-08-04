A morning roundup of the day’s news.

What mayors told Washington: Members of the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors took a simple message to lawmakers in Washington this week: “We’re not a special interest group.” Instead, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says, “we’re the best partner that they have to deliver to our identical taxpayers services that are much, much needed.” The group focused that message on three top priorities for cities and the federal government alike: tax reform, infrastructure and health care. Politico reports:

But the conference has seen some promising signs in recent weeks. The failure of the GOP “skinny repeal” was cheered by the conference, and the mayors and Trump administration both agree on the necessity to rebuild the country’s infrastructure. … Mayors also pushed for the federal government to entrust more resources and support directly to cities to combat national problems like the opioid crisis, because they say cities are better suited to adapt to the specific concerns of their community than a slower moving federal program.

Say what?: The U.S. Department of Justice stirred some confusion Thursday by singling out four cities with threats of withholding crime-fighting funds if they don’t give the feds access to illegal immigrants in jails. But those cities—Baltimore, Albuquerque, Stockton, and San Bernardino—don’t operate their jails (their counties and states do) and none has declared itself a “sanctuary city.” (Los Angeles Times, AP)