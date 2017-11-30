Lab Report: Elon Musk's Short-Sighted Vision for L.A. Tunnels

Tunnel vision: For all the brilliant engineering in Elon Musk’s plans for a network of high-speed transport tunnels beneath Los Angeles, the vision remains a shallow one, a Governing column notes, in its failure to predict impacts to the built environment above ground. Pointing to the transformative impact of subways, streetcars, and highways, New York City planner Alex Marshall writes:

With this in mind, you can see where Musk goes wrong. He talks of the built environment as if it were static—as if you could have all of these tunnels going between places and nothing would change up on the ground.

But of course if you had high-speed tunnels under Los Angeles, developers would build to dovetail with them: things like apartments, office buildings and retail. Churches and schools would spring up in new places. Musk envisions his tunnels as helping get people to Pasadena in minutes. But if these tunnels really work, then Pasadena would have new residents living there, and it and wouldn’t be like present-day Pasadena anymore. Giant parking garages might develop above tunnel stations. Or if some driverless car scenario minimizes the need for parking, even-denser collections of apartments and shopping and office centers would come.