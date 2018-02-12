Transit ridership and demand represent two very different goals. Rick Bowmer/AP

When it comes to mobility, what does “adequate” service mean?

The Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Neighborhood Technology recently unveiled its AllTransit Gap Finder—an online mapping tool designed to point out areas with “inadequate” transit service. It’s a good effort, and it’s certainly good that we have more tools for understanding transit demand. But the concept of “transit gaps” (or even worse, “transit deserts”) is less enlightening than it seems, for two reasons. First, it ignores the cost of providing transit, which has to be considered when actually doing anything about a transit gap. Second, it presents values, goals, and priorities as though they could be deduced purely from the data, which is never true. A transit gap is some kind of difference between transit service and transit need or demand. But need and demand are different things. A need means that there are people whose lives would be better if they had transit. A demand is an indication that transit service, if it were provided, would achieve high ridership.

These terms correspond to the two opposing goals of transit service. If the goal of service is ridership, then it should provide excellent service where there is demand. On the other hand, many people who need transit wouldn’t be served if transit agencies ran only high-ridership service. So transit agencies run a certain amount of service for the non-ridership goal of coverage, which responds to need. In other words, they spread service out so that everyone has a little bit, even though low ridership is the predictable outcome. This critical distinction is explained more fully here. It’s a difficult budgetary choice about dividing resources between competing goals, one that local governments need to think about. The notion of a transit gap confuses these two things. It will help people feel outraged about their transit service, but it won’t help local governments think clearly about what their priorities should be. As a result, it’s not likely to have much impact on the problem it claims to describe. Let’s look at New York City to see how this works: That’s Manhattan on the left, and the Long Island City district of Queens on the right. Blue means “adequate service” and red means “strongest transit market with inadequate transit service.” What do they mean by “strongest transit market?” They mean density, and some demographics, but they don’t mean demand. Demand would mean that transit would get high ridership for the dollar invested. And that’s not necessarily true here.

The tool picks out the waterfronts on both sides, and Roosevelt Island at the top of the picture. These are all physically hard places for fixed transit to serve, because they do not provide the linear paths that help us combine the demands of many people onto a single line that feels reasonably direct. It’s easy to say that the south tip of Roosevelt Island has “inadequate” transit service—but it’s also a cul-de-sac. Any bus route through there will be circuitous, which means it won’t be useful to anyone but the people right there. That’s the “be on the way“ problem, and it’s a basic indicator of a transit market that will be expensive, per customer, to serve. No algorithm should be making claims about adequacy, because adequate isn’t an objective term: It depends on what a community’s goals are for transit. Just because a place shows up as a transit gap says nothing about what it would cost for a transit agency to serve it, and whether that’s a good thing to ask taxpayers to pay for compared to other areas where more people could be served at less cost to the taxpayer. Maybe it is, because transit agencies have goals other than ridership, but weighing those goals is not something any algorithm can do. Meanwhile, many people will be shocked to discover that AllTransit thinks they have “adequate transit service.” Here’s a slice of my hometown, Portland, Oregon. Again, “adequate transit” is blue: Downtown Portland is just off to the left, so the west end of the map is the increasingly dense and gentrified inner city. The red patch is an area with very good transit by Portland standards, and isn’t obviously different from similar areas right around it.