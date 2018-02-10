Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, at the trial. Reuters staff

Waymo vs. Uber Fizzles Just as It Was Getting Good

  1. Alexis C. Madrigal

The blockbuster Silicon Valley case settled, clearing the way for the development of more self-driving cars.

Well, it’s over.

The technology world’s most hotly anticipated trial in years has ended in a settlement: This morning, Uber and Waymo announced that the dispute over an alleged theft of trade secrets would be settled for 0.34 percent of Uber’s equity, valued at about $245 million. Waymo had been seeking about $1 billion in damages.

The newish Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi issued a substantial statement, the latest in his line of apologies for the company’s past behavior. He apologized to his own company’s Advanced Technologies Group, which is working on self-driving vehicles, including the semitrucks that were at the heart of the deal that inspired the lawsuit.

Back in early 2016, a longtime Google employee named Anthony Levandowski, then part of the new spinout Waymo, made a shocking series of moves, spinning out his own self-driving truck company, Otto, and then selling it to Uber six months later for $680 million.

Waymo, which is and was acknowledged to be far out ahead of other companiesin developing this technology, suddenly had a formidable new competitor.

But on his way out, Waymo alleges that Levandowski made off with thousands of documents including the design of Waymo’s custom lidar, which is at the very heart of the self-driving vehicle enterprise. Waymo further alleged that Levandowski met with Uber officials two weeks before he even left Waymo, raising the possibility that not only did Levandowski plan to abscond with the trade secrets, but that Travis Kalanick, the former Uber CEO who cut the deal, knew or should have known that was happening.

Tallied up alongside Uber’s other transgressions, the deal was seen as a key sign that Kalanick’s aggressive maneuvering could sometimes cross key ethical lines.

“We agree that Uber’s acquisition of Otto could and should have been handled differently,” Khosrowshahi wrote.

Today’s settlement does not provide a stinging moral rebuke nor does it fully settle what really happened between Levandowski, Kalanick, Uber, and Waymo, but it effectively clears the way for both companies to proceed aggressively into self-driving vehicles, for ride hailing, cargo, and everything else.

“To be clear, while we do not believe that any trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber, nor do we believe that Uber has used any of Waymo’s proprietary information in its self-driving technology, we are taking steps with Waymo to ensure our lidar and software represents just our good work,” Khosrowshahi concluded.

Waymo, for its part, released a statement essentially celebrating the agreement they’ve come to, which must amount to something like an audit or inspection capability. “We are committed to working with Uber to make sure that each company develops its own technology,” the spokesperson wrote. “This includes an agreement to ensure that any Waymo confidential information is not being incorporated in Uber Advanced Technologies Group hardware and software.”

Uber fired Levandowski in the spring of last year.

This post originally appeared on The Atlantic.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Transportation

    The Perfect Selfishness of Mapping Apps

    Apps like Waze, Google Maps, and Apple Maps may make traffic conditions worse in some areas, new research suggests.

    1. Alexis C. Madrigal
  3. Life

    Amazon Go Might Kill More Than Just Supermarkets

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  5. Transportation

    An 'Instant Bridge' Collapses Near Miami, and Many Questions Remain

    Florida International University’s new pedestrian bridge was state-of-the-art. On Thursday, the new span failed, killing four.

    1. John Surico
    2. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Transportation »