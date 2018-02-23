A company has inked a deal with state and local authorities to officially study the idea of a Chicago-to-Northern-Ohio supertrain.

From Chicago to Cleveland takes six hours by train, at least five by car, and an hour in the air. By hyperloop? That would be more like 28 minutes.

The prospect of a trans-Rust Belt supertrain might seem like a fanciful notion, but Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a company based in Culver City, California, has taken at least one small step toward making the futuristic transportation system real: The firm signed a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and North Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency to conduct a feasibility study, HTT announced on February 15. The study is expected to take six months, according to Andrea La Mendola, HTT’s chief global operations officer.

The Ohio and Illinois agencies will use the feasibility study to investigate potential routes, determine costs, and try to address engineering challenges. There will be many, beginning with the very premise itself: Hyperloop is a somewhat speculative form of transit that’s been the focus of much attention since 2013, when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk released a now-famous white paper detailing how levitating pods sealed in a vacuum could whisk passengers and cargo across great distances at speeds of up to 750 miles per hour. With encouragement from Musk and SpaceX, several private companies are independently developing the technology.

So far, only unmanned prototype pods have actually been tested, at speeds far below the nigh-sonic velocities that planners promised. But that hasn’t stopped hyperloop proposals from multiplying rapidly. The Chicago-to-Cleveland route joins a growing roll call of planned hyperloop routes to major U.S. and international cities—and a much shorter list of projects tiptoeing towards reality. The partnership HTT announced is among a handful of first attempts by hyperloop companies to ink formal deals with government agencies to get the technology into the real world. Virgin Hyperloop One has offered its own Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh route as part of an ambitious 35-city “Vision For America.” And Missouri floated a Kansas-City-to-St.-Louis hyperloop link as part of its failed bid to lure Amazon’s second headquarters.

Why Cleveland? In a statement, La Mendola said HTT chose the Great Lakes region for its first U.S. route because of its manufacturing history. “We came here because places like Cleveland, Chicago and Pittsburgh have the manufacturing, the raw materials, and the talented, hard working people in order to make it happen. We can source everything from this area. This is a place where you make big things.”