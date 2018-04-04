Instead, a pair of local street planners propose redesigning the street below.

It’s been three weeks since a pedestrian bridge that had been billed as ”an engineering feat” collapsed over a busy Southwest Eighth Street in a Miami suburb, killing six motorists. So far, there are still more questions than answers about the cause of the incident near the Sweetwater campus of Florida International University. But beyond the technical reasons why the structure failed, there’s a deeper issue: Was a 174-foot bridge that spanned eight lanes of traffic ever the best solution in the first place?

That’s what one local urban planning studio is asking. Last week, street planners Victor Dover and Kenneth García of the Miami firm Dover, Kohl & Partners published a proposal for redesigning the area. The pair criticized not only the “accelerated bridge construction” technique used in the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge, but the fundamental design of the street it once spanned:

It’s clear that among official priorities, traffic flow eclipsed public safety long ago on Eighth Street. The corridor metastasized into a monster highway with eight, nine, ten lanes and no meaningful provision for walking, biking or transit, or even trees, despite its gigantic 130-foot right-of-way. We are correctly focused right now on the six victims killed under the bridge collapse. But in the last 4 years, more than 2,200 crashes occurred along this part of the corridor, and at least 12 other people died in those collisions.

Indeed, less than a year ago, an FIU student died trying to cross from the university campus into the Sweetwater area.

“The biggest thing is making Eighth Street a street that creates a bigger balance between biking, walking, transit and cars,” García told CityLab. “Right now the street only accommodates cars and pays lip service to the other modes. The truth is that now nobody wants to choose those modes, because it is really uncomfortable and really a crappy experience.”