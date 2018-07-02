The Math Behind 'Bus Bunching'

It's coming. Maybe. Julio Cortez/AP

Once a bus gets behind schedule, it tends to get later and later, until the bus behind it catches up. But new real-time tracking tools might offer hope.

Have you ever waited for your bus at a bus stop for a very long time—only to be greeted by two or more buses arriving together? This phenomenon, known as “bus bunching,” is a problem that bus transit systems around the world have been trying to solve for decades. During this time, researchers have used mathematical models to study the behavior of bus transit systems to better understand why this happens. The mathematics identify what causes this problem—and also suggests that bus-tracking technology can be combined with simple control algorithms to improve the situation. Bunching is annoying for riders, since it increases both the average time spent waiting for the bus and the variability in this waiting time. Bunching also makes the bus system less reliable, because it causes buses to get off schedule. The long waits induced by bunching can also cause people to shift away from buses toward other, less sustainable modes of transportation. Once a bus gets behind schedule, it’s nearly impossible for it to get back on track. Bus bunching occurs because bus routes are inherently unstable. When the buses are on schedule, everything seems to work fine. They travel from stop to stop, waiting at each for passengers to exit or climb aboard. However, once a bus gets behind schedule, it’s nearly impossible for it to get back on track. It will continue to get further and further behind schedule until the next bus on the route catches up. The same thing happens to buses that are early: They continue to get earlier and earlier as they travel through their route, until they catch up to the bus just ahead.

Equations that describe how buses move along a route identify why this happens. The time buses spend serving passengers at a stop is related to the amount of time between consecutive bus arrivals, commonly known as bus headway. When a bus runs late, its headway increases and more passengers arrive that need to be served at its next stop. But the more passengers waiting at a stop, the longer a bus needs to spend there. So late buses need to spend more time at each subsequent stop, causing them to run even later. The opposite happens for a bus that’s early. This cycle continues until multiple buses eventually catch up to each other and bunch. So what can be done to stop this? Transit agencies have worked with researchers such as ourselves to propose many different ideas to eliminate bus bunching.