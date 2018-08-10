Stay hydrated, everyone. Mary Altaffer/AP

Temperatures on New York City transit platforms are reaching past 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Many cars aren’t much better. How did we get here?

PSA for the New York City subway crowd: Overheated platforms are a health hazard, on and off of peak commuter hours. On Thursday, temperatures inside at least one of the busiest stations reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit—nearly twenty degrees warmer than the high in Central Park. The Regional Plan Association, an urban planning think tank for the greater metropolitan area, took a thermometer around the system’s 16 busiest stations, plus a few more for good measure, and shared the data with CityLab. A platform at Union Square Station had the 104-degree reading at 1 p.m., which was the hottest they found, although Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and Columbus Circle weren’t far off at 102 and 101 degrees, at around 10 and 11 a.m., respectively. Twelve out of the 16 busiest stops boiled at or over the 90-degree mark in the late morning and early afternoon. No, this is nothing new. Local reporters have been chronicling unpleasantly oven-like conditions for years, and the city’s robust media workforce has never been shy about complaining about their commutes. But with a heat wave currently strangling the city, they took special notice this week. Today’s subway status: hot garbage — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 8, 2018 One might think that subway stations would offer crisp respite to sweaty New Yorkers, being underground and all. But you’d be wrong. Heat doesn’t only “rise”—it just diffuses to cooler areas, which can include below-ground spaces. Plus, only a few of the city’s 472 stations are equipped with air conditioning; most rely on a passive ventilation system better known for their Marilyn Monroe moments above ground. This system was built in the days before AC, and the MTA says it’s not possible to squeeze the station-cooling machinery that other metro systems have inside New York’s narrow tunnels. Meanwhile, the units that cool passengers inside cars actually shed heat into the stations as trains pass through.

That onboard air-conditioning can fail, too. The MTA has also seen a rising number of complaints about overheated cars in recent years. In today’s issue of Signal Problems, his indispensable newsletter focused on subway accountability, the journalist Aaron Gordon reports that “about two percent of all subway cars in service on any given day might not have working A/C,” according to the MTA. That means at least 100 cars are roasting passengers on any given day this summer. I kind of remember hearing someone saying, “whoa, whoa!,” as my knees turned to rubber. Combine that with the extreme overcrowding that came with a week of exceptionally poor on-time performance on some of the busiest train lines, and I am here to tell you that the subway gets really, really freaking hot. That’s dangerous if you’re a young kid, an elderly person, have a medical intolerance to heat, or are otherwise vulnerable. Or, um, if you are an able-bodied, youngish person in generally good health who’d just missed breakfast. That was me on Tuesday morning, inside a packed and sweltering M train without any air moving. (I didn’t take down the car number, unfortunately, so hard to know what its AC status was, for sure.) We’d been delayed in Bushwick a good 40 minutes due to a stalled J train ahead of us, and I was getting lightheaded. I’d had a glass of water before rushing out of the house, thinking I’d get to coffee and oatmeal within an hour. But there I was, still, standing with hundreds of other overheated riders. I put my head against the pole I was gripping, felt my ears get a bit buzzy, and blacked out. I kind of remember hearing someone saying, “whoa, whoa!,” as my knees turned to rubber. Such fun.

You might ask yourself, “What happens when you suddenly lose consciousness on the New York City subway?” In my case, it triggered a sudden and heartening display of civility: Multiple strangers must have immediately grabbed to hold me up. I didn’t fall; I came to within seconds on a suddenly cleared seat, with people asking if I was OK. I was fine—no EMT needed. This didn’t rise to dreaded “sick passenger” status (reports of which are also rising), so I didn’t drag fellow riders any further into the MTA-delay spiral. But imagine how unsafe it would be to then navigate through 100-degree platforms if I had needed to get medical assistance, for myself or someone else. And how much harder that would be for someone using a cane, wheelchair, or stroller. All this, as the climate warms and the population ages.