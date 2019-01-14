Public bikes are meant to complement a city’s existing mass transit network, so the location of docking stations is critical. Mark Lennihan/AP

Under 10 percent of new Citi Bike and Divvy bike docks are sited where residents suggested using interactive online maps, a new study shows. But that doesn't mean city officials weren't listening.

Chicago was slightly more responsive. Ten percent of docking stations built through 2015 were located at or near the spots residents identified on the interactive map. Our findings don’t imply that city officials weren’t listening. There are practical reasons why they weren’t able to put most bike stations where people asked. Public bikes—a quick, green way of getting around town—are designed to complement buses and subways. So enlarging bike systems in New York and Chicago meant assessing gaps in each city’s transportation network. The results of that analysis may conflict with people’s desires about where new docks should be installed. Transit planners would also have disregarded suggested dock locations that lacked sidewalk space, or were too close to fire hydrants or utility services. Cities often face resistance when building bike stations, too. Docks can take away coveted parking space, outraging drivers. In some historic districts, residents and planners see bike docks as incompatible with the atmosphere. Despite these challenges, officials tried to ensure equal access to the new bikes. “What I’m shooting for is uniformity across every neighborhood,” New York’s bike share director, John Frost, told residents at a community meeting in 2015. Differences between neighborhoods Perfect uniformity is impossible, though. In both cities, we found that the government’s responsiveness to public input varied by neighborhood.

New bike stations in and around downtown Chicago were far more likely to be sited where suggested than those in more suburban areas: 12 percent versus 6 percent. This could be because stations on the outskirts of a system generally are used less, and so are not built as densely as cyclists might like. The National Association of City Transportation Officials guidelines say that residents of a neighborhood served by bikeshare should live within a five-minute walk of a docking station. Online maps enabled residents to take direct action in planning their cities, rather than just commenting on the ideas of planners In New York, 9 percent of new docks in outlying boroughs were built where residents asked. In the city's financial core of Manhattan, just 3 percent of new docks were—likely because people requested more docks in areas of Manhattan already served by bikes, while city officials wanted to expand into new neighborhoods. Neither city offered much guidance on these issues for people who went online to suggest locations for new bike stations. So residents just dropped their pin where they thought a dock would make most sense. New York and Chicago are not the only cities to ask people for input in creating or expanding bike share only to end up with final plans that don't necessarily reflect it. Cincinnati, Ohio, used an interactive online map as part of a feasibility study in 2012 to guide the launch of its bikeshare. Planners got way more information than they could use: People suggested 330 sites for bike docks throughout the city, across the Ohio River and even into Kentucky. The launch called for just 29 stations. Lessons for democracy The implications of our study go well beyond bikesharing. Cities must frequently decide how to distribute scarce public resources like low-income housing, transit stations, and parks. The experiences of New York, Chicago, and Cincinnati offer useful lessons for cities hoping to engage residents in decisions that affect their neighborhoods. All three made great efforts to gather input on locating new bike docks. But it might not appear so, given that just 5 or 10 percent of suggestions were implemented in the end. With trust in government at historic lows, that could make people even more cynical. They don't know whether requests for public input are genuine or just a show of democratic process—and a waste of time.

But our study found some positive results from the consultation process around bikeshares in New York and Chicago, too. The online maps enabled residents to take direct action in planning their cities, rather than just commenting on the ideas of planners—or waking up to discover a docking station had been built outside their door. As recent urban planning research confirms, this kind of transparency—the online maps, community meetings, workshops and the like—also gives decisions more legitimacy. It also leaves a record, allowing researchers like us to measure and evaluate the results. Understanding where and why people’s ideas were disregarded can be a learning experience for residents and governments alike. Ultimately, our study finds that cities wanting public input on big decisions must not only engage residents effectively—they must also explain the constraints they face. That helps residents make informed recommendations that are more likely to be implemented. Locals know their neighborhoods best. We believe cities that really listen will find the best solutions to urban problems. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.