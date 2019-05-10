The Uberization of Everything

An Uber Eats worker checks his mobile phone in São Paulo. Nacho Doce/Reuters

The ride-hailing company's IPO is a bet on a future in which the global market for on-demand services explodes.

But what then of the vaunted platform? How would drivers respond to the erosion of their livelihoods? The entire dynamics of ride-sharing would change, and who is to say that Uber—a company built on labor market matching—would be as good at running an autonomous car service as Waymo or others, built as self-driving companies from the ground up? While far from a sure thing, Uber is probably the lowest-risk way of betting on all this: flexible (precarious) labor markets, the dominance of on-demand services in middle-class life, and eventually the automation of a wide swath of jobs. That qualitative evaluation has to somehow fit into a spreadsheet to justify a given share price. One way analysts model businesses is the discounted cash flow method. Basically, they imagine how much money a company could generate in the future and they work backwards to come up with a fair price today for those hypothetical earnings. The problem with Uber is that—given that it has never made money—these kinds of models can tell you many different things about the value of the company. For example, you might try, as the NYU finance professor Aswath Damodaran did, to model the company from the top down. First, you come up with a number for the value of the total transportation market Uber could address, then assume a certain market share for the company, and an uneasy path to profitability. Certain changes to any of these numbers—like making the total market larger—leads to a much higher valuation for the company.

Damodaran also modeled the company from the bottom up. Here, the questions are simple: How much money will it take to acquire a new user, and how much more money can Uber squeeze from its users? Multiply out the different combinations of those two factors and you get a puzzling table, with valuations stretching from less than $0 all the way up to $140 billion. Bizarrely, it’s possible to imagine almost that entire fan of possibilities. A fully Uberized world could develop in which the company itself has a near monopoly within its core markets. But first, Uber has to win. Lyft grew itself to almost 40 percent of the U.S. market, though Uber was already entrenched. Most drivers I’ve talked to see them as functionally equivalent services, even if they prefer Uber or Lyft for some reason. In China, southeast Asia, and Russia, Uber proved unable to beat local competitors, and lost billions of dollars trying to do so (though they did keep some toes in these waters).