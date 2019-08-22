The Philosophical Argument Against Banning Scooters

The harm that dockless scooters might be causing is real, but they could be addressed by existing regulations. Bertrand Combaldieu/AP

New technologies like dockless e-scooters can generate unexpected harms—but regulations aren’t always the answer.

This is not, of course, to say that these technologies and the firms that produce them should go unregulated. Indeed, a number of these firms have behaved quite poorly, and have legitimately created some harms, which should be regulated. But instead of preemptively banning things, I suggest continuing to rely on the standard approach in the liberal tradition: See what kinds of harms arise, handle the early cases via the court system, and then consider whether a pattern of harms emerges that would be better handled upfront by a new or revised regulation. The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which looks out for dangerous consumer goods and holds manufacturers to account, is an example of this.