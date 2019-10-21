A Sacramento police officer makes a traffic stop in Sacramento, California. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Cities with more black residents rely more on “policing for profit”—using traffic tickets and fines as a larger source of revenue.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the last time I got a speeding ticket. It was nearly a decade ago and it’s a pretty unremarkable story: I was on my way back to Columbus, Ohio, from a friend’s wedding and was going something like 15 mph over the speed limit. An officer pulled me over, asked me if I knew why he did, walked back to his squad car and returned with a ticket for $90. At the time, I didn’t think much about it. I was 22, I was speeding, and that is what happened when you got caught. I didn’t consider the motives of the officer, his law enforcement agency, or the financial status of the city he worked for. And I definitely didn’t consider the fact that I was a brown man driving through rural Ohio.

But now that I’m a scholar of public finance, it’s all I can think about. My recent research—and that of others—shows that communities with more residents of color are more likely to rely on revenue coming from traffic tickets and other minor fines. Fines as revenue Local governments on average don’t rely all that much on revenue from things like traffic citations, termed fines, and forfeitures. According to data from the Census of Governments, the average city generated about $21 per person from fines in 2012, the last year for which there is national data. For reference, the average city generated about $150 per person from sales taxes at the time. But there is a lot of variation: Some cities get more than 10 or 20 percent of their revenue from fines. Why might some communities rely on fines way more than others do? One reason could be higher incidences of crime. Another might be that certain governments make a strategic choice to target passersby via speed traps. It could be a response to budgetary shortfalls or fiscal stress. And still another might be the race of the population or law enforcement agency. If it’s not clear how or why this could involve race, you should take a look at the Department of Justice report on in Ferguson, Missouri. After Michael Brown, a black man living in a majority-black community, was shot and killed by a white police officer serving in a majority-white police force, the department investigated.

It found that officers in Ferguson were focused on revenue generation, a practice known as "policing for profit." Police aggressively fined residents, primarily black residents, without much consideration of whether doing so enhanced public trust or safety. According to the report, "The harms of Ferguson's police and court practices are borne disproportionately by African Americans, and there is evidence that this is due in part to intentional discrimination on the basis of race." But was Ferguson an isolated case? And, more generally, what explains the variation in city use of fines? My colleagues—Charlotte Kirschner and Samuel B. Stone, also scholars of public finance—and I set out to find out. Who relies on fines In our study, we looked at a representative sample of 93 California cities from 2009 to 2014 to determine what affects how much cities fine residents and rely on fines for revenue. We examined how fines were affected by levels of crime and public safety, city financial health and budgetary stress, and the racial composition of both the population and the law enforcement agency serving it. We found no relationship between crime or budgetary stress and fines. However, we did find that cities with larger black populations fine residents more on a per capita basis and are more reliant on fines. All else equal, our results showed that a 1 percent increase in black population is associated with a 5 percent increase in per capita revenue from fines and a 1 percent increase in share of total revenue from fines. Furthermore, the cities seemingly most reliant on fines are the ones with the highest percentages of black residents being served by law enforcement that is whiter than its community. Take Inglewood: In 2010, it was 43 percent black and 23 percent white, but its law enforcement agency was flipped, at nearly 40 percent white and 16 percent black. The city generated nearly 5 percent of its revenues from fines, more than double the average city in California.

Despite the similarities to Ferguson, it is really important for me to emphasize that our research isn’t accusing anyone of being racist or intentionally discriminating against minorities—though, to be fair, our results don’t preclude this explanation either. Rather, I’m just highlighting that even seemingly colorblind policies, like a $90 traffic citation for speeding, can have outcomes that are very much not colorblind. Fixing the problem Unfortunately, I wasn’t very surprised by our results. Even setting aside the Ferguson case, there’s a lot of research that points in this direction. First, policing for profit via civil asset forfeiture and traffic tickets is, unfortunately, a documented phenomenon that alters police behavior. Second, studies persistently find that minority residents and communities of color are more common recipients of law enforcement action and punishment.