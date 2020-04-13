Hit Hard by Covid-19, Transit Workers Call for Shutdowns

A bus driver in New Rochelle, New York, wears a protective mask. New York's MTA has been particularly hard hit with coronavirus cases. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

Bus drivers and subway workers are dying from coronavirus at an alarming rate, and transit union leaders are calling for aggressive action to make them safer.

The life of a transit worker was never easy in the United States. Then along came coronavirus. To enable the livelihoods of other essential workers, thousands of bus drivers, track repairers, yard masters, cleaners and others are still showing up to their jobs amid the pandemic. But the death toll among the ranks of front-line public transportation workers, who are considered part of the “essential workforce” in most U.S. cities, suggests they are acutely vulnerable to the virus. In New York City, 50 MTA workers have died as of April 13, more than triple the combined mortality rates of the New York City police and fire departments so far. A memorial page by the Amalgamated Transit Union shows that at least of 16 working members have died in other cities, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and St. Louis. The Transport Workers Union has stated that at least seven of its members have died and that hundreds more have tested positive for the virus.

As transit workers sicken, union leaders now warn that drastic actions may be necessary, including work stoppages. While local chapters would need to decide individually if and where specific tactics are needed, “federal law recognizes that workers on the transit side should not be retaliated against for refusing to work when there is a hazardous safety condition,” said Larry Willis, the president of the Transportation Trades Department, a labor organization that represents 32 transportation-related unions, including the Amalgamated Transit Union and Transport Workers Union. “And currently, there is.” Even under normal conditions, city bus drivers have one of the highest rates of injuries and illnesses of all occupations, between vehicle crashes, belligerent passengers, and the grind of physical labor. Now coronavirus tops that litany of risks. Among U.S. workers, bus drivers rank in the 78th percentile for being in close physical proximity to others, which means they are highly exposed to infectious disease, a New York Times analysis found. A tragic illustration of the problem came in a recent headline about a Detroit bus driver who died from coronavirus just days after complaining about a passenger coughing on him. “Obviously, we’re being overexposed here,” John Costa, the president of ATU International, said in a video posted to Facebook on Friday. Many workers also say that they do not feel adequately protected by their employers. Kenshun Keaton, a switch operator at the Chicago Transit Authority, where one shop machinist has died of coronavirus and several workers have tested positive for the disease, said last Tuesday that he and his colleagues had not received personal protective equipment beyond globes and hand sanitizer at that time, and that they were bringing in their own cleaning materials to disinfect trains and work areas.

Labor groups are calling for stronger protections. In Boston, where at least 53 employees of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have tested positive for the coronavirus and one has died, the local union is appealing to state lawmakers to include transit workers in legislation designed to ensure emergency leave for workers who catch Covid-19. In Seattle, which has seen at least three confirmed cases among transit workers, labor leaders sent an open letter to King County officials calling for hazard pay, additional PPE, and extra training for bus cleaners and operators who are frequently exposed to the virus. National union bosses are also appealing to the federal government for assistance. A letter sent to the Federal Transit Administration by 13 labor leaders asked for national guidelines on the minimum standard of protective equipment transit workers should be able to expect. “Asking each agency to do that on their own is not getting the job done,” Willis said. “The federal government has to play a more robust role in helping secure this type of equipment.” On April 3, ATU and TWU jointly vowed to take “aggressive action” if transit systems did not move to protect workers, listing a number of sanitary measures and health care protections as demands. But some workers say that the safest action is to shut down systems completely. Labor strikes in transit systems in Birmingham and Detroit won bus operators a number of demanded protections. Organizers in other cities say that pausing transit service could flatten the curve of infections in their ranks, and that if agencies don’t take that step, workers could take matters into their own hands.

“We need maximum enforcement of passenger limits on the bus, and if we don’t get that soon, we need to start thinking about other measures, not just for health and safety of operators but for the general public too,” said Roger Marenco, the president of the local TWU chapter in San Francisco. “That could mean compelling our local politicians to shut the system down.” Closing major transit networks would throw the commutes of other essential workers into disarray: An analysis by TransitCenter found that 2.8 million commuters with jobs in pandemic-critical categories — including nurses, orderlies, grocers and pharmacy clerks — rely on public transit under normal conditions. Short of a total shutdown, transit agencies could create a badge system to ensure that only essential workers are permitted to ride, Marenco suggested. Either way, workers do not wish to sacrifice the health of themselves or their families: “We are here on the front lines, providing necessary service to the city,” he said. “However, we are not going to be working to die.” Kelly Green, a bus operator at Edmonton Transit Service in Alberta, Canada, has posted calls for a transit strike on Facebook. He said that while he didn’t have all the answers about how to get other people to work during the pandemic, Green believes a labor stoppage could give transit officials time to figure out safer conditions for everyone. “I don’t have all the answers about how to do this, but what I am confident about is that shutdowns save lives,” he said.

On Monday, an online petition in support of “democratically decided mass actions of our unions and workers organizations,” separate from ATU’s appeal to members, had attracted more than 1,200 signatures. A Facebook post by Transit Workers Unite, a group organizing the petition, called for support and expressed frustration with a lack of sufficient action by agencies and union leaders. “It is clear to front-line workers that those in power are making this crisis worse,” the post states. “By unnecessarily packing the buses and trains, failing to provide enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to workers, and failing to frequently clean the vehicles, public transit has become a lethal pipeline for viruses.”