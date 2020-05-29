In Minneapolis and NYC, Bus Drivers Are Refusing to Drive Arrested Protesters

A protester stands on a damaged bus stop near the Third Police Precinct on May 28 in Minneapolis during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Transit unions are supporting members who have balked at assisting police during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd.

As demonstrations in Minneapolis continued Friday over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after pleading for help while pinned under the knee of a police officer, some local bus operators have refused to assist police in transporting protesters to jail. PayDay Report first reported the news that operators had been asked by police to use their vehicles to facilitate mass arrests on Wednesday. A petition to refuse such requests is circulating among members of ATU 1005, which represents drivers employed by Metro Transit in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In Minneapolis, much of the local transit workforce is held together by African Americans and Somali immigrants, said Ryan Timlin, the president of ATU 1005. His fellow drivers face racism all the time."You're never away from it," Timlin said. "It's always there, whether it's from bus passengers or in daily life." Race and transportation access have collided before in Minneapolis, said Yingling Fan, a professor of regional planning and public policy at the University of Minnesota. Like many U.S. cities, it is sliced up by major interstates built in the 1960s. These forced out black communities, including the Rondo neighborhood, which made way for I-94 near downtown. "It displaced and destroyed what was a vibrant African-American community with surgical precision," said Fan. By prioritizing highways over public transit infrastructure, the city continued to leave low-income residents of color at a disadvantage, since those communities are less likely to own cars. "There is so much injustice that is built into our city and in transportation infrastructure already," she said. Despite the progressive reputation they enjoy, the Twin Cities are among the most racially segregated urban areas in the U.S. The fracture dates back to the days of redlining and real estate covenants, which limited home ownership opportunities for black families and cordoned off entire neighborhoods. Today, access to high-quality transit and job opportunities continues to be issue for majority-black neighborhoods in north Minneapolis. In 2010, when planning for the new Green Line light rail line was underway, black community groups in St. Paul filed a lawsuit to force the city to include stops in their neighborhoods. "Minneapolis is so racially segregated and we have a long history of forcing people into accessing only small portions of the city," said Denise Pike, a local public historian focused on race and urban planning. "We have such intense racial and economic disparities, which plays into how people move around different parts of the city." The fact that Floyd was arrested and killed on a public sidewalk is a symbol of those disparities, said Ashwat Narayanan, the executive director of Our Streets Minneapolis, a street safety advocacy group. The coronavirus pandemic has already recently highlighted the need for safe transportation options for low-income communities of color hit hardest by Covid-19 and who are reliant on public transit, where crowding is a health concern. The actions of law enforcement in those spaces are part of that equation, said Narayanan.

“We really believe that the safety of everyone on our streets cannot be taken for granted until and unless black people are able to move freely in public space without fear of police violence,” he said.



That point is underscored by Minneapolis’ more recent, pre-pandemic strides to improve light rail and bus services and bike corridors, including in underserved communities. “When we think about discrimination, it’s not always about facility access,” said Fan. “It’s also about the culture we have in this society.”